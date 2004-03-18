David L. Mills

Education edit

Mills earned his PhD in Computer and Communication Sciences from the University of Michigan in 1971.[2] While at Michigan he worked on the ARPA sponsored Conversational Use of Computers (CONCOMP) project and developed DEC PDP-8 based hardware and software to allow terminals to be connected over phone lines to an IBM 360 mainframe.[3][4]

Mills was an amateur radio operator, callsign W3HCF.[12][13] Mills had glaucoma, but a surgeon saved some of the vision in his left eye when he was a child. He attended a school in San Mateo, California, for the visually impaired.[2] His vision began worsening around 2012, and by 2022 he was fully blind.[2] Mills died in Newark, Delaware, on January 17, 2024, at the age of 85.[14]